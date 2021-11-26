Video
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:00 PM
It’s not right time to raise fuel prices: FBCCI President

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent

The Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin said the businessmen will be in trouble as raises fuel prices. It is not right decision to raise fuel prices at the moment.
He came up with the remarks at a news conference on Thursday at the FBCCI's own building, where the FBCCI-led trade delegation is visiting the United Kingdom and France.
Jasim Uddin said, "The cost of the work undertaken by the traders in the face of low oil prices will now go up. They have to get into trouble. For this reason, the price of oil should be adjusted with the price of dollar. When the price of oil decreases in the international market, it will also decrease in Bangladesh. When it increases, it will also increase in Bangladesh. It will not be necessary to increase the price of oil by Tk 15 at a time."
"Once the price of something here goes up, it is never to go down. Oil prices have fallen in the international market will fall further in the future. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce the price of oil in the market of Bangladesh," he added.
 "Branding Bangladesh is the need of proper time. Previously we were known in the international market only because of the readymade garment industry. Now we are also exporting other products including leather, ships, and ceramics. This market will grow further. Otherwise, it will be difficult to deal with future trade challenges", he also added.
He said, "Foreign traders have started considering Bangladesh as their market. During the visit with the Prime Minister, we have signed 6 trade agreements. Our trade in the UK market and the French market will continue to grow in the future. We are also trying to connect second and third generation Bangladeshis living abroad with our business. They will lead Bangladesh's branding on foreign soil."


