DU VC calls student bodies to fortify culture of democracy on campus

The Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday called upon the leaders of various student organizations to maintain a conducive learning environment on the campus and to further strengthen the culture of democratic, non-communal and humanitarian values.

He made the call while addressing a meeting of the Environment Council at the Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom with various student organizations operating on the campus.

The VC sought the joint participation and cooperation of all in the celebration of the centenary of the university and the golden jubilee of the independence of the country which is supposed to be start on December 1.

Leaders of various student organizations working on the campus assured overall cooperation in this regard.

Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and leaders of various student organizations operating on the university campus were present at the meeting.





