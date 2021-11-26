Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU VC calls student bodies to fortify culture of democracy on campus

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
DU Correspondent

The Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday called upon the leaders of various student organizations to maintain a conducive learning environment on the campus and to further strengthen the culture of democratic, non-communal and humanitarian values.
He made the call while addressing a meeting of the Environment Council at the Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom with various student organizations operating on the campus.
The VC sought the joint participation and cooperation of all in the celebration of the centenary of the university and the golden jubilee of the independence of the country which is supposed to be start on December 1.
Leaders of various student organizations working on the campus assured overall cooperation in this regard.
Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and leaders of various student organizations operating on the university campus were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustafiz fan gets bail
Judge Qumrunnahar’s decision on bail signals ‘bad intent’: SC
It’s not right time to raise fuel prices: FBCCI President
DU VC calls student bodies to fortify culture of democracy on campus
BWDB executive engineer shunted out for assaulting deputy
379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char
RMG industry bringing glory for nation: BGMEA President
Survey on Karnaphuli resumes after 8 months


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft