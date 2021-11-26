RMG industry bringing glory for nation: BGMEA President

The RMG industry is not only making contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, but also bringing glory for the nation, said Faruque Hassan, President of the BGMEA.

The apparel industry is carrying the 'Made in Bangladesh' trade mark across the world and 'we are all proud of it'. The industry belongs to all people of this country -- development of the sector means development of Bangladesh and betterment of its people," he said.

The next phase of Bangladesh's economic growth will hugely depend on the industrial sector where the apparel industry would play the pivotal role. So it's the responsibility of all people to protect the industry for the greater interests of our country, he said.

Faruque Hassan came up with the observations while speaking at an event titled 'Sustainability of the Apparel Industry of Bangladesh: Policies, Scopes and Constraints' organized by Solidaridad Network Asia and ESTex Foundation at a hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.

The programme aims to provide a platform to policy makers and sectoral stakeholders for highlighting the policy gaps and needs and constraints, exploring new opportunities and initiating pathways for implementing solutions to the environmental, social, and economic issues to achieve sustainability of the apparel industry of Bangladesh.

In his address BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called on brands and retailers to be rational in terms of pricing to make the supply chain resilient and sustainable.

There is a sharp disconnect between sustainability and pricing mechanisms.

Our factories are increasingly investing for safety and sustainability. Besides, in prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain has pushed up production costs in garment manufacturing.

But prices are not being offered in line with the context. The gap is needed to be closed, he said.

Mohammad Hasan Arif, General Manager, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Selim Reza Hasan, Country Manager, Solidridad Network Asia, Syed Naved Husain, Group Director, BEXIMCO Limited and Dr Mohidus Samad Khan, EStex Foundation also attended the programme.







