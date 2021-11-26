Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

RMG industry bringing glory for nation: BGMEA President

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Staff Correspondent

The RMG industry is not only making contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, but also bringing glory for the nation, said Faruque Hassan, President of the BGMEA.
The apparel industry is carrying the 'Made in Bangladesh' trade mark across the world and 'we are all proud of it'. The industry belongs to all people of this country -- development of the sector means development of Bangladesh and betterment of its people," he said.
The next phase of Bangladesh's economic growth will hugely depend on the industrial sector where the apparel industry would play the pivotal role. So it's the responsibility of all people to protect the industry for the greater interests of our country, he said.
Faruque Hassan came up with the observations while speaking at an event titled 'Sustainability of the Apparel Industry of Bangladesh: Policies, Scopes and Constraints' organized by Solidaridad Network Asia and ESTex Foundation at a hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.
The programme aims to provide a platform to policy makers and sectoral stakeholders for highlighting the policy gaps and needs and constraints, exploring new opportunities and initiating pathways for implementing solutions to the environmental, social, and economic issues to achieve sustainability of the apparel industry of Bangladesh.
In his address BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called on brands and retailers to be rational in terms of pricing to make the supply chain resilient and sustainable.
There is a sharp disconnect between sustainability and pricing mechanisms.
Our factories are increasingly investing for safety and sustainability. Besides, in prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain has pushed up production costs in garment manufacturing.
But prices are not being offered in line with the context. The gap is needed to be closed, he said.
Mohammad Hasan Arif, General Manager, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Selim Reza Hasan, Country Manager, Solidridad Network Asia, Syed Naved Husain, Group Director, BEXIMCO Limited and Dr  Mohidus Samad Khan, EStex Foundation also attended the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustafiz fan gets bail
Judge Qumrunnahar’s decision on bail signals ‘bad intent’: SC
It’s not right time to raise fuel prices: FBCCI President
DU VC calls student bodies to fortify culture of democracy on campus
BWDB executive engineer shunted out for assaulting deputy
379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char
RMG industry bringing glory for nation: BGMEA President
Survey on Karnaphuli resumes after 8 months


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft