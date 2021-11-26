Survey on Karnaphuli resumes after 8 months

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 25: The "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study" by the British experts has resumed in the second week of the current month after remaining suspended for long eight months.

Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Project Director confirmed the Daily Observer that the Survey of the river resumed this month following the arrival of British expert team.

Earlier they had conducted the survey from Sadarghat to upstream at Kalurghat Bridge in January and February last.

A team of six British experts under a British company "H R Wellingford" left Bangladesh in March last. But they could not return Bangladesh due to pandemic induced lockdown in time. After arrival they were supposed to present a report on the survey conducted from Sadarghat to upstream at Kalurghat Bridge.

Commander Arifur Rahman hoped survey report to be presented in the next month.

The CPA had appointed the British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey on Karnaphuli River on November 18 in 2020. The CPA had taken the initiative after a long 60 years since 1961 last.

On the basis of the survey, future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up.

Every decision of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report.

An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report.

The dredging of the river would be conducted from Kaptai dam to Kutubdia, if needed after the survey.

The survey of the river from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometre began in January last. The study will be completed by ten months after the agreement is signed. So, the time schedule of the project will conclude on next October. That is why it is inevitable to extend the schedule futher.

An amount of taka 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.

The survey includes estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the River, dredging and morphological situation of the river.

It is the first of its kind during the tenure of Bangladesh to conduct such a survey in wide range including entire Karnaphuli starting from Kaptai dam to the Outer Anchorage of Kutubdia.

According to river experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli including helping CPA to take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.







