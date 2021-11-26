118 hospitalized with dengue

Some 118 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 86 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 32 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 26,859 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 25. Among them, a total of 26,281 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 480. Of them, 358 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 122 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November so far.

Among 26,859 infected, a total of , 2,978 were diagnosed with dengue in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 90 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barisal divisions.









