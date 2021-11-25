257 more Rohingyas to be relocated to Bhasan Char

Cox's Bazar and Ukhiya, Nov 24: As part of Rohingya relocation initiative of the government, some 257 Rohingyas of 126 families were taken to Chattogram on Wednesday by seven buses to send them to Bhasan Char of Hatiya in Noakhali from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Degree College shelter.

Confirming the initiative, Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (Addl RRRC) Md. Samsu-Douza Nayan told this correspondent that the buses left Cox's Bazar at around 11am on Wednesday carrying 257 Rohingya people, the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.

He said the Rohingya people will stay at Bangladesh Navy rest house at Chattogram. After completion all procedures including registration for relocation to Bhashan Char, they will be carried to the island of Hatiya on Thursday through a naval ship.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nizam Uddin Ahmed told this correspondent that the Rohingya people are being relocated at new camps of Bhashan Char with additional police security measures.

They will be carried to the island on Thursday under the supervision of Navy, he said.

He also informed that a registration booth has been opened at Ukhiya Degree College for voluntary registration for the Rohingyas. Those who are interested will be able to enroll their names willingly.

According to RRRC officials of Cox's Bazar, around 2,000 Rohingyas taken shelter at Teknaf and Ukhiya will be relocated to the island of Hatiya from Cox's Bazar within this November.

In accordance with government planning to relocate some 1, 00,000 Rohingyas out of total 11 lakh enlisted living in the camps of Cox's Bazar district to the island. Some 80,000 more will be relocated there within March next year.

In the first phase of the relocation process, some 18,334 Rohingyas were relocated there in seven phases. The first batch of 1,642 Rohingyas was relocated to Bhasan Char on December 4 last year.

Bangladesh Navy has undertaken a Tk 3,100 crore project, titled 'Ashrayan-3', on Bhasan Char for the Rohingyas. The buildings have electricity, solar panels, biogas plants, and mobile network.

The houses were built four feet above the ground with concrete blocks. Each building will house 16 families of four in its 16 rooms providing more than the UN stipulated 37sqft space per person.

Although the United Nations was not engaged in the process of Bhasan Char project, it signed an agreement with Bangladesh to provide humanitarian support in October this year.

The UN's engagement started nearly a year after Bangladesh started relocating Rohingyas to the island.

After the agreement, the UN said it would allow close cooperation between the government and the UN to provide services for Rohingyas on Bhasan Char Island.