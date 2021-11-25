Helena secures bail in case filed under DSA

A Dhaka Court granted bail to expelled Awami League leader and businessperson Helena Jahangir in a case filed under the Digital Security Act(DSA) with Gulshan police.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddiq of Dhaka passed the order on Wednesday.

All the barriers have gone for her release as she got bail in the last case out of four.

"Now she can walk out of jail once the bail orders reach the jail authorities," her counsel Barrister Zahirul Islam told the daily Observer.

On September 21, Helena Jahangir earlier got bail in two cases filed on charges of fraudulences and possession of drugs.

Earlier, she secured bail in the other case filed under the Telecommunication Act on August 17.









