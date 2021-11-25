Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Helena secures bail in case filed under DSA

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court  granted bail to expelled Awami League leader and businessperson Helena Jahangir in a case filed under the Digital Security Act(DSA) with Gulshan police.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddiq of Dhaka  passed the order  on Wednesday.
All the barriers have gone for her release  as she got bail  in the  last case out of four.
 "Now she can walk out of jail once the bail orders reach the jail authorities," her counsel Barrister Zahirul Islam told the daily Observer.
On September 21, Helena Jahangir earlier got bail in two cases filed on charges of fraudulences and possession of drugs.
 Earlier, she secured bail in the other case filed under the Telecommunication Act on August 17.


