Matarbari Deep Sea Port authority taking shape

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 24: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities concerned to take a step to frame Matarbari Deep Sea Port Authority in order to manage the significant port of the country efficiently. Her directive came at a meeting of the ECNEC held on Tuesday last.

Besides, the ECNEC had approved the additional cost of Taka 16,000 crore for the under-construction of super critical power plant by JICA and Coal Power Generarion Company of Bangladesh.

The additional cost will be spent for creation of facilities for Deep sea port.

The government had

taken a step to build a Deep sea port at Sonadia under Kutubdia Island in 2010 last.

Accordingly, the Shipping Ministry had procceded further to build the Sonadia Deep sea port.

The Shipping Ministry also prepared a draft of Deep sea Port Auhtority Act for Sonadia in the same year. But strangely it was not placed in the Parliament for approval.

A total of six firms of USA, Japan, Korea, China, India and France were prequalified for appointment as consultant for the proposed Deep Sea Port.

The cabinet had also approved the work areas and its complete design.

But strangely, in 2018 last, the government had shifted the idea of deep sea port from Sonadia to Matarbari under Moheshkhali Island.

In January the same year, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid made an announcement during an inspection in Matarbari that the deep-sea port would be built in Matarbari.

The Minster announced that the port under construction for the coal-based power plant in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali would be converted into a deep-sea port.

Meanwhile, a 1,200MW coal power plant is being built, alongside a coal terminal. It will also add an LNG land-based terminal in the future.

So, the port will be a 'state-of-the-art artificial deep sea port' that will initially be an energy-powered deep sea port and will be used for power, energy and coal. It will then be extended to a multipurpose deep-sea port. The project is being built by a Japanese contractor with financial backing for the project from the Japanese government.

The project's second package will include a 14.7km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep-sea channel. A coal loading-unloading jetty, a coal storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant.

The project will need 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of coal each day. The project area is some 40 nautical miles from the port at Chattogram.

In this connection, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has submitted a preparatory report to the Chattogram Port authority (CPA) in the same month.

Initially, two jetties, one container and another break bulk cargo, will be constructed in the first phase. JICA will fund the project while the CPA will execute it.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had taken a step to construct a deep sea port at Sonadia in Kutubdia in 2006 last. But the project had been shelved.

In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly 16- metre draught will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9- metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will be able totake berth.

According to reliable sources, JICA has agreed to finance nearly 500 million US dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.

The work areas of the seaport include building infrastructure of the port and jetties, additional channel, specific places for import and export, road and rail communication, linking with internal river ports, transit area, townships, helipad, and safer places during disasters and construction of gas and power plants.

The Shipping Ministry has taken the deep-sea port construction as a priority project to develop the entire region as a business hub. If developed as a transhipment port like those in Singapore and Colombo, this port will be able to attract the neighbouring countries. This port will also play a big role in keeping the country's economy vibrant.

With the construction of the deep sea port Bangladesh's coast will turn into a top global cargo hub, working as a hinterland for a stretch of a land including southern China, eastern India, landlocked Nepal and Bhutan and part of Myanmar.

Construction of a deep draft port is inevitable to cater to the demands of growing exports and imports of Bangladesh, as the existing Chittagong Port is already facing congestion while mother vessels avoid it for poor navigability.

Bangladesh needs to establish a deep-sea port in Chattogram and utilise its strategic geographical location to become a regional economic and commercial hub.

A mega- port along the Chattogram coastline serving Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, eastern India, Myanmar and south-western China should be built on a priority basis.







