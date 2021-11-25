Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IAEA chief reports ‘no progress’ in talks with Iran

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

VIENNA, Nov 24: The UN nuclear watchdog's head said Wednesday there had been "no progress" in talks with Iran to resolve disputes over the monitoring of the country's atomic programme, a day after returning from Tehran.
The November 29 talks will be held in Vienna, where the IAEA is based. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a quarterly meeting of the agency's board that his talks in Tehran were "inconclusive", despite being "constructive".
Grossi had sought to tackle constraints put on IAEA inspections earlier this year, outstanding questions over the presence of undeclared nuclear material at sites in Iran, and the treatment of IAEA staff in the country. "In terms of the substance... we were not able to make progress," Grossi told reporters, saying that the lack of agreement had come "in spite of my best efforts".
Among other officials in Tehran, he met Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The talks came ahead of the scheduled resumption on
Monday of negotiations between Tehran and world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 deal that gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.
Iran began moving away from its commitments under the deal in 2019, a year after then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord and began reimposing sanctions.
One of the steps away from the deal came earlier this year when Iran began restricting some IAEA inspections activity. Iran and the agency currently have a temporary agreement which gives the IAEA access to monitoring equipment at Iran's nuclear facilities.
However, the Agency has warned that the agreement is not a durable solution and Grossi said he was "close to... the point where I would not be able to guarantee continuity of knowledge" of Iran's nuclear programme if it continued.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
257 more Rohingyas to be relocated to Bhasan Char
Father Md Shah Alam Dewan bursts into tears after seeing the body of his son
Helena secures bail in case filed under DSA
Matarbari Deep Sea Port authority taking shape
IAEA chief reports ‘no progress’ in talks with Iran
BNP submits memo to 64 DCs
Fakhrul announces 8-day fresh programme
BTRC approval a must for Apps-enabled motorbikes


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft