BNP submits memo to 64 DCs

BNP leaders and activists submitted memorandums to the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of 64 districts around the country, demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia be released and sent abroad for better treatment.

A memorandum was handed over to the Dhaka DC Md Shahidul Islam on Wednesday at 11:30am under the leadership of Dhaka district BNP president Dewan Salauddin Babu.

After handing over the memo to Dhaka DC, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned for three years in false cases. From then she became seriously sick. As we have said before, she was imprisoned to kill her slowly."

"When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself was a prisoner, she went abroad for treatment," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General said it and added, "There are many more examples of going abroad for treatment from prisons."

Salahuddin Babu said, "BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia should be released immediately and given the opportunity to seek medical treatment abroad.

Otherwise, be prepared for any situation. Intense movement will be waged in the streets."

Md Abdullah Al Mahfuz, Deputy Collector of Dhaka District Administration Office, told Daily Observer, "A memorandum was handed over to us by the BNP. We will send this to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Then the Ministry will take action according to the law."

BNP Dhaka District President Md Salauddin, General Secretary Khandaker Abu Ashfaq and BNP National Executive Committee Member Nipun Roy were present at the time.

According to the Daily Observer Kurigram Correspondent, two BNP groups handed over two separate memos to Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim.

One party was led by Saifur Rahman Rana, General Secretary of the district BNP, and another was led by Vice-President Prof Shafiqul Islam Babu and Senior Joint General Secretary Sohail Hossain Kaikobad.

Our Sirajganj District Representative informed that Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Monir Hossain accepted BNP's memo on behalf of Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Dr Faruk Ahmed.

Saidur Rahman Bachchu, General Secretary of Sirajganj District BNP, Maqbool Hossain Chowdhury, Vice-President of District BNP and other leaders and activists were present at the time.











