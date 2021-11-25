Fakhrul announces 8-day fresh programme

BNP announced an eight-day programme across the country from November 25 to December 4 demanding party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's release from jail and ensuring her better treatment abroad.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Paltan central office On Wednesday.

Fakhrul Islam announced the programme after a joint meeting with the party's front and allied organisations. The programme includes

demonstrations, rallies, human chains, silent processions and prayers.

BNP Secretary General said, "We have given all these schedules as per the decision of the party's Standing Committee. However, vigorous programmes might be announced soon if Khaleda Zia's physical condition deteriorates."

Jubo Dal will hold demonstrations across the country including Dhaka on November 25. Prayers will be offered for the release and recovery of Begum Khaleda Zia after Jumma on November 26 and those from other religions will pray in their places of worship.

On November 28, the Swecchasebak Dal will hold protest programme all over the country including Dhaka.

Besides, Chhatra Dal will hold rallies across the country on December 1, Muktijoddha Dal will stage a human chain in front of the National Press Club on December 2, Krishak Dal will hold rallies across the country including Dhaka on December 3 and Mahila Dal will bring out silent processions on December 4.

In reply to a question, the BNP Secretary General said, "Khaleda Zia's condition in the hospital is very critical. The government has pushed her to death without any treatment in the last three years. Still we do not want to announce any strict programme."

BNP Secretary General said, "Khaleda Zia's physical condition is critical. Liver problem is the most mentionable of her physical complications at the moment. According to the doctors of the medical board, Khaleda Zia needs to be taken abroad immediately. In this case, doctors prefer sending her to the United States, United Kingdom or Germany."

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, 76, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on November 13.

Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment.










