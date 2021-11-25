Video
BTRC approval a must for Apps-enabled motorbikes

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Shaikh Shahrukh

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will not issue licence to Bluetooth-enabled motorcycle unless the concerned company takes approval from BTRC.
BRTA sent a letter to all manufacturers and importers of motorcycle on November 21 regarding this.
Importers and assemblers have to take permission from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regularly Commission (BTRC) to sell motorcycle with Bluetooth or wireless connectivity, read the letter.
BRTA mentioned that no company can set wireless machine at motorcycle without regulatory permission under the Telecommunication Act-2001.
"The companies have to take approval from BTRC to run Bluetooth-enabled app and devices to motorcycle," read the letter signed by Sitangshu Shekhar Biswas, Director Engineering at BRTA.
The motorcycle manufactures installed innovative technologies like ABS, fuel injection and Bluetooth device for improving services. Such tech-enabled services helps riders to know mileage, riding history, average speed and parking history.
The customers may face harassment if the companies do not have approval from BTRC to install device with wireless technology like Bluetooth, internet of things (IoT) and vehicle tracking system (VTS).
BRTA sources informed that ACI Motors, importer of Yamaha bikes, has received permission from BTRC to run Bluetooth-enabled technology. The technology will be incorporated in upcoming R15 version 4.0, FZX and AROX 155 models from fleet of Yamaha.


