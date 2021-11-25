Covid kills 3 more in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported three more Covid-linked deaths for the second consecutive day along with 312 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.49 per cent today from

Tuesday's 1.45 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate kept rising for the last three days as it was 1.42 per cent on Monday and 1.16 on Sunday.

Among the deceased, two were women and one was a man. Each of the deceased was from Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,961 while the caseload mounted to 1,574,948.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 20,770 samples, the DGHS added.

Besides, the recovery rate remained static at 97.73 per cent with the recovery of 338 more patients during the 24-hour period. On Saturday, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-linked deaths with 178 cases. -UNB







