Notre Dame College student killed under DSCC truck

Students of Notre Dame College have blocked road following the death of a student after being hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) vehicle. The students demanded fair trial and execution of the accused driver on Wednesday.

Notre Dame College students blockaded Shapla Chattar intersection and surrounding roads in Motijheel from 3:00pm on Wednesday which created huge traffic jam on all the adjoining roads.

They demanded that the driver responsible for the accident be brought to face justice. A student of Notre Dame College was killed when a garbage truck crashed him at Gulistan area in the capital on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near Gulistan Hall Market at around 11:30am, involving a garbage truck of DSCC. The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hasan, 17, a second-year HSC 'Humanities Group' student of the college.

Nayeem Hasan's father is Md Shah Alam Dewan and mother Jannatul Ferdous. They hail from village Purbo Kajirkhil Dewanbari under Ramganj upazila in Luxmipur district.

Aminul Islam Fahim, a HSC level student of Kabi Nazrul College, who took Nayeem along with others to the DMCH, said a Zero-Point bound garbage truck of the DSCC crashed Nayeem when he was crossing the road in front of Gulistan Hall Market, leaving him critically injured.

Some pedestrians took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's (DMCH) emergency department, but on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.

Receiving information about Nayeem Hasan's death in the accident, his grieving father Shah Alam rushed to the hospital. He burst into tears, uttering repeatedly, "Why I bid good bye to my son to go to college. He told me that he was going to college. I bid him good bye. Now, he has left the world forever."

Shah Alam has a book store at Nilkhet Book Market in the capital. Nayeem Hasan lived with his parents at 244, Jhaulahati Chowrasta in Kamrangir Char. He was the youngest of two sons.

Paltan police OC Salauddin Mia said the driver Russell was arrested from the spot. The vehicle was also seized by the police, the OC added.

DSCC on Wednesday formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the road accident leading to the death of a Notre Dame College student at Gulistan.

The committee, led by Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Waste Management Officer of DSCC, is scheduled to submit their report by seven working days, identifying the guilty persons. The committee is also expected to provide recommendations to avoid any accidents in future.







