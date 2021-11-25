Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Notre Dame College student killed under DSCC truck

Students block roads seeking justice

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Students of Notre Dame College have blocked road following the death of a student after being hit by a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) vehicle. The students demanded fair trial and execution of the accused driver on Wednesday.
Notre Dame College students blockaded Shapla Chattar intersection and surrounding roads in Motijheel from 3:00pm on Wednesday which created huge traffic jam on all the adjoining roads.
They demanded that the driver responsible for the accident be brought to face justice. A student of Notre Dame College was killed when a garbage truck crashed him at Gulistan area in the capital on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened near Gulistan Hall Market at around 11:30am, involving a garbage truck of DSCC. The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hasan, 17, a second-year HSC 'Humanities Group' student of the college.
Nayeem Hasan's father is Md Shah Alam Dewan and mother Jannatul Ferdous. They hail from village Purbo Kajirkhil Dewanbari under Ramganj upazila in Luxmipur district.
Aminul Islam Fahim, a HSC level student of Kabi Nazrul College, who took Nayeem along with others to the DMCH, said a Zero-Point bound garbage truck of the DSCC crashed Nayeem when he was crossing the road in front of Gulistan Hall Market, leaving him critically injured.
Some pedestrians took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's (DMCH) emergency department, but on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.
Receiving information about Nayeem Hasan's death in the accident, his grieving father Shah Alam rushed to the hospital. He burst into tears, uttering repeatedly, "Why I bid good bye to my son to go to college. He told me that he was going to college. I bid him good bye. Now, he has left the world forever."
Shah Alam has a book store at Nilkhet Book Market in the capital. Nayeem Hasan lived with his parents at 244, Jhaulahati Chowrasta in Kamrangir Char. He was the youngest of two sons.
Paltan police OC Salauddin Mia said the driver Russell was arrested from the spot. The vehicle was also seized by the police, the OC added.
DSCC on Wednesday formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the road accident leading to the death of a Notre Dame College student at Gulistan.
The committee, led by Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Waste Management Officer of DSCC, is scheduled to submit their report by seven working days, identifying the guilty persons.  The committee is also expected to provide recommendations to avoid any accidents in future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
257 more Rohingyas to be relocated to Bhasan Char
Father Md Shah Alam Dewan bursts into tears after seeing the body of his son
Helena secures bail in case filed under DSA
Matarbari Deep Sea Port authority taking shape
IAEA chief reports ‘no progress’ in talks with Iran
BNP submits memo to 64 DCs
Fakhrul announces 8-day fresh programme
BTRC approval a must for Apps-enabled motorbikes


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft