Bus driver, aide sent to jail for rape threat

A Dhaka court has sent a bus driver and his helper to jail on charges of threatening a student with assault and rape after she paid discounted half fare.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter passed the order on Wednesday, said the court's general recording officer Md

Tariqul Islam.

Sub-Inspector Krishnapad Majumder of Chawkbazar Police Station, the investigation officer of the case, produced Thikana Paribahan driver Md Rubel and his helper Mehedi Hasan in court after they were remanded in custody for one day on Nov 22.

The student was heading to Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College on the bus from Shonir Akhra when the incident occurred on Nov 20.

The students of the college and other institutions blocked Bakshibazar intersection for over an hour in protest against the incident. The father of the alleged victim filed a case with Chawkbazar police.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rubel and Mehedi in Narayanganj on Sunday. -bdnews24.com



