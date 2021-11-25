Video
Home Front Page

JS SESSION MARKING GOLDEN JUBILEE OF INDEPENDENCE

Take country to a dignified position: PM

Hasina proposes holding special discussion

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Take country to a dignified position: PM

Take country to a dignified position: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today placed a proposal in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) to hold a special discussion on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence, pledging to take Bangladesh to a dignified position by building it as a developed and prosperous country.
"In this historic moment of observing the golden jubilee of the country's independence, our commitment will be to take Bangladesh to a dignified position on the world stage by transforming it into a "Sonar Bangla" free from poverty and hunger, repression and discrimination, and a developed and prosperous country, overcoming all the challenges, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.   
The Leader of the House moved the proposal under
Section 147 of the Rules of Procedures in the 15th session of the 11th parliament.
At the beginning of the day's sitting, President Abdul Hamid gave a commemorative speech marking the golden jubilee of the country's independence.  
Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the sitting.
In the proposal, the Prime Minister said, "The parliament opines that the golden jubilee celebration of the country's independence in 2021is a glorious chapter in the national life of the Bangalees. Bangladesh is marching forward at irresistible speed. Bangladesh now appears as a "development miracle" in the whole world arena."
She told the parliament that that the country's independence was achieved following the path of the Language Movement from 1948 to 1952, six-point of 1966, mass uprising of 69 under the leadership of the all time best Bangalee and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his historic March 7 speech, March 25 genocide, declaration of the independence by Bangabandhu in the early hours of March 26, formation of the Mujibnagar government on April 17 and the sacrifice of 3 million of martyrs and 200,000 mothers and sisters.
The Prime Minister said that the final victory was achieved on December 16, 1971 with the surrender of the Pakistani army.
The Father of the Nation formulated the country's constitution after returning to the country on January 10 in 1972 and he delivered a speech in Bangla in the United Nations on September 25 in 1974.   
The Prime Minister also said that during adoption and implementation of various plans to rebuild the war-ravaged country, darkness descended on the national life on August 15, 1975 as the country's president and Father of the Nation along with most of his family members were assassinated.  
She added that the four national leaders were assassinated inside the prison, power was seized illegally and the constitution was shattered through military decree while democracy and the rule of law were ruined.
Returning home from exile on May 17 in 1981 as elected the President of the Awami League, she said, "I engaged myself in the struggle of restoring democracy and the rule of law alongside ensuring the people's rights for vote and food."     -BSS


-BSS

