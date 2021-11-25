

President urges political parties to be tolerant

In his commemoration speech marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence in parliament on Wednesday, the president implored civil society to come forward and help political leaders to establish good governance in the country.

His speech highlighted the many struggles overcome by Bangladesh on its journey to prosperity.

To realise Bangabandhu's dream of a 'Golden Bangla,' people must unite irrespective of race, creed or sect, said Abdul Hamid, who had been a political companion to the Father of the Nation.

"We need to unite against communalism, violence and anti-democracy. The political parties must nurture a culture of

tolerance to different opinions and showcase mutual respect," he said.

Hamid called for everyone to take part in the journey of development by setting aside their differences in opinion and repay the debt to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The special session in parliament was led by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and began at 3 pm on Wednesday. Bugles rang out when President Hamid entered the room. According to tradition, the national anthem was played after he entered.

President Hamid, who was the youngest MP after independence, delivered his speech in parliament. The cabinet approved his speech on Monday.

The president depicted the struggle for freedom and continuous development achievements of Bangladesh in his speech.

"In 1975, The United Nation listed Bangladesh as a least developed country. The anti-liberation force was active in post-1975 Bangladesh and a lack of policy and programmes caused stagnation in the economy.

"But with a government that nurtured the ideology of Bangabandhu having been in power for more than a decade, and Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, steering it efficiently, Bangladesh has become a global role model for development."

Bangladesh graduating from least developed country to the bracket of developing countries is a 'significant achievement,' Hamid said.

On Feb 26, 2021, Bangladesh received the final recommendation to graduate from the group of least developed countries after it scored over the requirement in three indexes fixed by the Committee for Development - per capita income, human resource development and economic and environmental vulnerability.

"This was a significant achievement in the history of independent Bangladesh. This brought immense honour to the nation. It was made possible by the knowledge, foresight and strong leadership by Sheikh Hasina. I congratulate and thank her for this," Hamid said.

The authorities are trying their best to ensure good governance in Bangladesh, the president said.

"The Anti-Corruption Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Information Commission are actively performing their duties. The order of law has been established."

Peace and contentment prevail in the country as the government has adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy towards corruption, drugs, terrorism, violence, radicalism and communalism, the president said.

"Bangladesh is being globally applauded for this. To ensure good governance and transparency and accountability of all government bodies, the government has introduced annual work contracts, complaint management and the citizen's charter."

Commending Hasina's leadership, the president said that the nation is experiencing a 'historical moment'.

"We have reached the golden moment of the golden jubilee of our independence, following the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The construction of Padma Bridge with our own funds is almost complete. The project was made possible by the determination and strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina. -bdnewa24.com







