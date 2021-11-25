Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Prime accused  arrested

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Our Correspondent 

CUMILLA, Nov 24: Police arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the killing of Syed Md Sohel, the Councillor of Cumilla City Corporation Ward-17 and another political leader.
Anwarul Azim, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station said the suspect, 32-year-old Sumon Mia, was arrested from the Cumilla Medical College Hospital area on Wednesday.
A group of masked assailants carried out the attack around 4:00pm on Monday, killing Sohel, who is also the president of the local Awami League unit, and Haripad Saha, president of the Sramik League's local committee, at Sohel's shop in Pathriapara.
Four others injured in the gunfire are receiving treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital. Sumon, who hails from Shujanagar in Cumilla, is named in the case dossier. He was roaming in the area
near Cumilla Medical College in Kuchaitali when police arrested him, the official said.
Sohel's youngest brother Syed Mohammad Roman lodged the case around 1:00am on Wednesday mentioning the names of 10 and 11 unnammed people.
The police station inspector Komol Krishna Dhar confirmed the news to media on Wednesday. The drive to arrest the criminals is underway, he added. Shah Alam, 28, from Shujanagar in Cumilla, is the main accused among the 11 named in the case.
Police did not provide any additional details on the case. "Known local drug peddlers have killed my brother because he waged a war against drugs. They have been named in the case," said plaintiff Rumon.
Shah Alam, 28, from Shujanagar in Cumilla, is the main suspect among the 11 named in the case and is a suspected drug dealer. He is also accused in multiple other cases.
Haripad Saha had 'identified' Shah Alam as he was being taken to the hospital where he died, claims Rumon.
The other suspects named in the case are  Sabir Hossain, 28, Sumon Mia, 32, Jishan Mia, Rony, 32, Sohel, 28, Saimon, 30, Sajan, 32, Masum, 35, Ashikur Rahman Rocky, 32, and Alam, 35.
On Monday, Syed Mohammad Sohel, Councillor of Ward No 17, and Haripada Saha, 55, president of the Sramik League's local committee, were shot dead and seven others injured as a gang of masked gunmen opened fire on them at Pathuariapara in Cumilla.
Sohel, 52, was a deputy mayor of the city corporation, having worked as a member of the Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League and a joint convenor of the Cumilla Metropolitan Jubo League, the ruling party's youth unit.
Police said they recovered two LGs, a pipegun, one and a half dozen hand-bombs, three black bags and 12 rounds of bullets from an area half a kilometre away from the scene of the attack. They have deployed additional force in the area.
"Multiple teams of police are investigating the incident and collecting evidence. They are also interrogating people and gathering information. The accused will be arrested soon," said Police Superintendent Faruk Ahmed.
The RAB Crime Prevention Unit is also investigating the incident and will hopefully arrest the attackers soon, said RAB-11 chief Mohammad Sakib Hossain.




