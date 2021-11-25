Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Edn and Research Collaboration

SAU, Malaysian univ ink MoU

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Observer Desk

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) and University Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) on Wednesday virtually at 12:00pm regarding education and research collaboration.
Prof Dr Md Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) signed on behalf of SAU and Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad KadimSuaidi, VC, University Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) signed on behalf of UNIMAS.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Professor Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim, Dean, Faculty of Resource Science and Technology, Associate Professor Dr Samsur Mohamad, corresponding faculty of UNIMAS, Dr Mohammad Bodrul Munir and other faculty members of the University Malaysia Sarawak were also present in the signing ceremony.
The signing ceremony was held at the VC conference room of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University. Prof Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Treasurer, Prof Dr AM Shahabuddin, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Science, Sheikh Rezaul Karim, Registrar, all deans of different faculties and other teachers of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University were present in the ceremony session.
In the MoU both of the universities agreed to make collaboration in education, research, scholarship, student exchange, joint seminar, symposium and all other related educational activities.



