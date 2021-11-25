BD asks UN to address root causes of human trafficking

Bangladesh has urged the United Nations to address the root causes of human trafficking.

"We must address the root causes of trafficking driven by multiple factors including climate vulnerability, conflict, and displacement," said Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima.

She said while delivering a national statement at the high-level meeting of the general assembly on the Appraisal of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, held at UN headquarters from 22-23 November, a press release said on Wednesday.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of robust legislative frameworks, multi-stakeholder partnerships and effective international cooperation to prevent and suppress human trafficking.

Human trafficking is a serious crime that affronts the very fundamental principles of human rights and human dignity," Fatima added.

She highlighted various legislative, policy, and institutional measures undertaken by the Bangladesh government to curb trafficking.

"We recognize the close nexus between human trafficking and human smuggling, including labour trafficking, and our national law defines human trafficking in the most comprehensive manner, in line with the Palermo Protocol," she added.

Ambassador Fatima also recognized the role of NGOs, civil society, and other community-based organizations in awareness-raising and also in providing supports to the victims.

She also drew attention to the vulnerability of the Rohingya population sheltered in Bangladesh to trafficking, as there is no progress in their return to Myanmar, leading to desperation.

She also called for increased collaboration at the regional and international levels on labour migration to reduce labour trafficking.

The two-day long high-level event was organized pursuant to General Assembly resolution on Trafficking in Persons to appraise progress achieved in the implementation of the Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.









