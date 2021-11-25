Video
Letter To the Editor

Capital’s increasing noise pollution

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Dear Sir,
Our capital is a glaring example of unplanned urbanization. With various kinds of mismanagement, added concern here is increasing noise pollution. As many mills, factories, and other illegal establishments are developing here flouting proper rules and regulations, noise population has become an inseparable part of people living here causing them to suffer from various diseases. People living here are more or less suffering from, high blood pressure, heart disease, insomnia, stress, anxiety. Noise pollution is to a great deal responsible behind mounting these diseases. Though internationally forbidden, use of hydraulic horns in vehicles plying in the capital goes rampant. In many cases, in the name of social programmes, use of mikes and other ear perforating instruments is also on rise. Noise becomes harmful when it exceeds 75 decibels and is painful above 120 decibels. Along with the city's air pollution, noise pollution is equally taking serious toll on dwellers which should be addressed by authority concerned without fail.

Abdu Mia Tenku
Old Dhaka



