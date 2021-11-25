

Covid-19 is proving a deadly distraction from the fight against malaria, TB and HIV



Climate change is adding to the mounting dangers faced from these infectious diseases. As leaders negotiated the 1.5 degree Celsius target at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, we heard about the risks that warmer temperatures pose to our health. Disease eradication efforts are being threatened as the changing environment becomes more conducive to the spread of diseases such as malaria and dengue, according to a recent Lancet Countdown report on health and climate change: code red for a healthy future.



The writing is on the wall. This is a global public health crisis. Urgent investment into prevention, surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and care is needed in countries trying to cope with the secondary health impact of this pandemic and climate change. These diseases are entirely preventable. International public health investment must be stepped up to prevent decades of progress being undone after just two years of Covid-19.



In the 20 years before the pandemic, there had been big gains in reducing malaria deaths. According to the World Health Organization, malaria deaths across South and East Asia have fallen by 74 per cent over the past two decades, while the Western Pacific region also saw a 52 per cent drop. These momentous gains are being reversed. A Global Fund study published in April revealed that Covid-19 disruptions to hospitals and health clinics caused malaria treatment services to fall by 59 per cent in seven countries across Asia, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.



Entire health systems have been overwhelmed by Covid-19 in just about every country across Asia since this Global Fund study came out. TB is the second-deadliest infectious disease in the world after Covid-19. Both TB and Covid-19 affect the respiratory system and are airborne. Health workers use contact tracing and infection control to manage cases and prevent the spread of disease.



Despite the similarities between the diseases, after 12 months of the global pandemic, progress to eliminate TB had been set back by 12 years due to disruptions in testing, treatment and prevention services, according to a study published in The Lancet's Respiratory Medicine journal. These services need to be urgently restored everywhere they are needed. Last month the WHO revealed that, for the first time in more than a decade, the number of deaths from TB had increased, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The countries with the highest burden of TB are in Asia and Africa.



Amid a global increase last year in the number of estimated TB sufferers who have not been diagnosed or reported to the authorities, it is no accident that the countries which top the list, namely India, Indonesia and the Philippines, also have the highest incidence of Covid-19. More than 60 per cent of the estimated 10 million TB cases last year were in Asia and the Pacific.



I have seen first-hand the need to maintain focus on the prevention of diseases of public health concern. The 2019 outbreaks of measles, dengue and polio in the Asia-Pacific were driven in large part by climate change, increased urbanisation, overstretched and poorly funded health systems, reduced vaccine uptake and other behaviour. Investment to strengthen health systems is vital to address these threats. It doesn't stop there. Right now, Bangladesh and Pakistan are facing deadly dengue outbreaks.



Asia accounts for 70 per cent of all dengue cases. More erratic and frequent floods due to climate change increase the danger of outbreaks. It is no surprise that having both Covid-19 and dengue is associated with severe disease and death, according to a recent study in BMC Infectious Diseases. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan have only about 20 per cent of their populations fully vaccinated against Covid-19, leaving many at risk of co-infection.



HIV testing across 32 countries fell 41 per cent last year amid Covid-19 lockdowns, with referrals for diagnosis and treatment down 37 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, according to UNAIDS. This is unacceptable. People living with HIV experience more severe disease and higher rates of death from Covid-19. Yet as of mid-2021, according to UNAIDS, most people living with HIV still had no access to a Covid-19 vaccine. This vaccine inequity must be fixed.



Many countries see a light at the end of the long, dark Covid-19 tunnel. We have witnessed the remarkable success of urgent public health measures and unprecedented vaccination campaigns. But climate change is increasing the risk of many infectious diseases. We have seen widespread disruption of prevention activities and treatment services during this Covid-19 pandemic. We must urgently boost investment and efforts to halt this global decline.



The world cannot afford to tackle one infectious disease at a time. We have seen what is possible when people unite to overcome a pandemic. There must be greater concerted efforts to practise what we have learned in tackling Covid-19 to control and eliminate all these deadly diseases.

John Fleming is the Asia

Pacific head of health at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Source: scmp.com











