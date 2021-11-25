Two electrocuted in two districts

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Noakhali, in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A farmer was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Ibrahim, 28, was the son of Janab Ali, a resident of Khodaboxpur Village under Jashra Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ibrahim came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while switching on of a water pump in a paddy field adjacent to the house, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to nearby Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Jashra Union Parishad Chairman Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A construction worker was electrocuted in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Helal Uddin, 35, son of Nur Mohammad of Madhyakatia area in Satkhira District. He along with his family members lived in Sonaimuri Upazila.

Local sources said Helal Uddin came in contact with live electricity at a paddy field in Porkora Natunpara Village under Chashirhat Union of the upazila, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Locals said Manik Mia and Lal Mia set an electric trap at their paddy field to save the crop from rabbits. Helal was caught in the trap while went there to catch fish, and died.

The deceased's wife lodged a case with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) accusing two people in this connection.