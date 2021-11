A monthly-coordination meeting of Rangamati Islamic Foundation









A monthly-coordination meeting of Rangamati Islamic Foundation was held at Baraichhari Government Primary School hallroom in Kaptai Upazila on Wednesday. Deputy Director of the foundation Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury was present as chief guest while its Kaptai Upazila Field Supervisor M Mainul Alam Mubin presided over the meeting. District Field Officer Ali Ahsan Bhuiyan and Master Trainer Md Bakhtiar Hossain were also present at the programme. photo: observer