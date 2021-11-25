Three men murdered in three districts

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Madaripur, Bandarban and Munshiganj, in three days.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A man was hacked to death by his rivals over previous enmity in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Dadan Chowkidar, 40, a resident of Ward No. 8 Purba Shyamail Village under Shibchar Municipality.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Dadan Chowkidar had been at loggerheads with his neighbour Shah Alam over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, they locked into a quarrel recently.

Following this, a group of 15 to 20 people including Selim Sheikh and Nazrul Sheikh, supporters of Shah Alam, attacked on Dadan in the area at noon, and hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Dhaka in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it t Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the killers and additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision in this connection.

BANDARBAN: A local activist of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) was killed and two others were injured in an attack by assailants in Rowangchhari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Uthoanu Marma, 45, son of Najirang Marma, a resident of Tarasa area in the upazila.

Rowangchhari PS OC Touhid Kabir said the assailants forcefully entered the house of Uthoanu at around 7pm, and opened fire at him, leaving Uthoanu dead and two others injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to Rowangchhari Upazila Sadar Hospital.

Police suspect the attack was carried out over establishing supremacy in the area.

However, police are trying to nab the culprits, the OC added.

MUNSHIGANJ: A man has been killed and five others sustained bullet injuries in clashes between the supporters of two chairman candidates for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The incidents took place in Khaskandi and Chhoto Mollakandi areas under Charkewa Union in the upazila from 8pm to 10pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, 48, a resident of the area.

The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 28 where Awami League-backed candidate Afsar Uddin Bhuiyan and independent candidate Akhteruzzaman Jibon are nominated to contest for the chairman post.

Local sources said a tense situation has been prevailing in the area over the UP election.

As a sequel to it, the supporters of the independent candidate suddenly attacked the followers of 'Boat' seal candidate on Sunday night.

They opened fire, hurled crude bombs, and vandalised over 50 houses of the followers of the AL candidate.

Hearing the sound of cocktail explosion, a man suffered cardiac arrest and died, police said. But the family members alleged that he was beaten to death.

Munshiganj Sadar General Hospital physician Dr Sohag said no injury marks were found on the deceased's body.

The reason behind his death would be known once the autopsy has been done, he added.

During the attack, several others were also injured.

The five bullet-injured are Sharif, Saiful, Babu Hawlader, Monir and Ramjan. All of them are the followers of the 'Boat seal'.

Three of the injured were sent to Dhaka in critical condition while the rest two admitted to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Abu Bakr said additional police were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.









