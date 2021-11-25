Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Munshiganj, on Tuesday.    
PIROJPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a ditch in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal said locals spotted the body floating in a ditch in Jhankhali Village at noon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with the the PS in this connection, the OC added.
MUNSHIGANJ: A man was found hanging from a tree in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
However, the family claimed that he was murdered centring upcoming Charkewa Union Parishad (UP) election.
Deceased Sattar Sarker was a resident of Nalbunia Kandi area under Charkewa Union in the upazila.
The deceased's wife Sheuli Begum said her husband had been supporting Ward No. 4 member candidate Imran. But, the rival candidates have been putting him on pressure for the last several days to work with them.
On Monday evening, Sattar Sarker went out of the house after receiving someone's phone call and did not return.
After searching at the whole night, the family found him hanging from a tree in an abandoned orchard adjacent to the house at early hours, said Sheuli.
She alleged that Sattar was murdered, and, later on, the body was kept hanging there.
Member candidate Imran said Sattar had been threatened to death several days back for supporting him. He demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing.
Munshiganj General Hospital Physician Dr Abul Kalam said the body was brought dead at the hospital.
It bore no injury marks and was primarily assumed that he might have died from hanging, the physician added.  
Additional Superintendent of Munshiganj Police Sumon Dev said police are investigating the matter.


