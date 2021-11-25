Video
Home Countryside

Poachers prey on migratory birds in festive manner

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

Migratory birds flying on a beel in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

Migratory birds flying on a beel in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 24: With the winter season in the offing,  migratory birds have started to come to different water bodies including beel and marsh in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
Every year different species of birds are used to arrive from their countries to survive in comparatively less-cooling environment in Bangladesh. These migratory birds are coming from Himalayan foot and some parts of Russia. These birds are nice-looking with colourful feathers.
There are about 628 species of birds in Bangladesh. Of these, 244 species don't reside permanently. These are known as migratory birds. When ice-melting begins in their countries by March-April, they make their going back.
A visit found arrivals of migratory birds in beels, canals and marshes in 14 unions of Dumuria Upazila. Also bird poaching has begun in a festive manner.
In different bazaars in villages like Bamundia, Shovna and Mother Tala Boroikati migratory birds are being sold. In the absence of effective initiative by the local administration, the bird killing trend is on the rise.
To save lives from severe cooling, numerous migratory birds are coming from Siberia.
Poachers are using different traps including net trap, poison bait and angler to catch birds. So far the birds included cormorants, herons, ducks, kalkuch, Bhudar, kandakoncha, , kachichora, madantaak, and shamok khol.
It was learnt, poaching of birds continues everyday from evening to late night in these water bodies.
Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Wadud said, "I heard about birds killing in different beels. Bird killing is a punishable offence. Stern action will be taken against poachers."


