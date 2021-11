Cumilla Region Income Tax Commissioner Safina Jahan

Cumilla Region Income Tax Commissioner Safina Jahan giving a crest to a tax payer at Tax Office in the city on Wednesday. A total of 49 best tax payers were awarded at the programme this year. Additional Tax Commissioner Syed Zakir Hossain, Joint Commissioners Mohammad Shah Alam and Md Shahadat Hossain, and Deputy Tax Commissioners Monir Ahmed, Ariful Hasan Majumdar and Jakia Jafrin were also present at the programme. photo: observer