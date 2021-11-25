Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Home Countryside

Jobless expatriates get aid in Gaibandha

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 24: The government provided loans of Tk 45 lakh to 15 returning jobless expatriate workers from different countries amid Covid-19 pandemic, to enable them to pursue viable economic activities, especially in agriculture sector.
A simple function organized by District Employment and Manpower Office was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) of the town here on Sunday afternoon in cooperation with district administration and Expatriate Welfare Bank, Gaibandha branch.
DC Abdul Matin attended the function and formally distributed the cheques of loan to the selected expatriates returned from different countries during the corona pandemic situation as chief guest and Sadar Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Palashbari Upazila Chairman AKM Moksed Chowdhury Biduit, Saghata Upazila Chairman Zahangir Kabir, Fulchhari Upazila Chairman GM Selim Parvez were present at the event as special guests.
Each of the returning expatriates got Tk 3 lakh as loan from the government.


