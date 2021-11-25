Seven killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

Seven people including two Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Pabna, Kurigram, Chandpur, Natore, Chattogram and Naogaon, in two days.

PABNA: A schoolboy, who sustained injuries in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Imon Pramanik, 16, son of Rabiul Pramanik, a resident of Khoersuti Poschimpara Village under Dogasi Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at a local school.

His two other friends who sustained injuries in the accident are still recuperating at Pabna Sadar General Hospital.

The trio went on a joyride on Imon's motorcycle on Friday morning as their school was closed. When they were coming back, as Imon was driving his bike recklessly he lost his control over the steering in Kulunia Bazar area, which left them seriously injured.

They were rushed to Pabna Sadar General Hospital.

Later, Imon was shifted to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

He succumbed to his injuries there on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A members of Bangladesh Army was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shahaduzzaman Shipon, 25, a member of Bangladesh Army posted at Savar Cantonment. He was the son of Abdul Awal, a resident of Islampur Village under Char Bhurungamari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shipon came to the village home on November 12 on leave.

However, he was returning home from the upazila sadar riding by a motorcycle in the evening. At one stage, the motorcycle hit hard a truck from behind while overtaking it on the Sonahat Bridge, which left Shipon dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, locals seized the truck and caught its drive, and later, handed over to police.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken upon receiving complaint in this connection.

CHANDPUR: Two SSC candidates were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The accident took place at Mohamaya on the Chandpur-Cumilla Road at around 11pm that also left three others injured.

The deceased were identified as Ashiq and Shanto, SSC candidates from Nurul Haque High School.

The injured are Sazzad, 17, an SSC candidate from Chandpr Hasan Ali Government High School, and Nazrul Islam, 70.

Sazzad, Shanto and Ashiq met the tragic accident while moving with the motorbike at night as their SSC examinations ended.

The motorbike hit passer-by Nazrul Islam after losing its control over the steering, which left Shanto dead on the spot.

Critically injured Sazzad, Ashiq and Nazrul were taken to 250-bed Chandpur Government General Hospital.

The hospital physician Roman said the three were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Later, Ashiq succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Chandpur Model PS OC Sujan Kanti Barua confirmed the incident, adding that Shanto's body was kept at the PS.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolboy, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died at RMCH at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain, 15, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Kayemkhola Village under Joari Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Kamardah High School.

Joari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Chand Mahmud said a motorcycle carrying Riad collided with another from the opposite director in Kamardah area on October 4, which left him seriously injured.

He was rescued and taken to the RMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at dawn on Tuesday while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.

FATIKCHHARI, CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed as his motorcycle hit a roadside electric pole in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Mohammad Rahim, 40, was a resident of Ward No. 4 under Nazirhat Municipality in the upazila.

Locals said the accident took place on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari Highway in front of Ananda Community Centre around 9 am, leaving Rahim severely injured.

The injured was taken to Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Fatikchhari PS Mohammad Alamgir confirmed the matter.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: The driver of a roller was killed as it overturned at a paddy field in the district's Patnitala Upazila on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Bullet, 32, son of late Akal Mollah, a resident of Chalkprasad Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Eyewitnesses said a road roller was brought from Naogaon at around 9am for repairing work on the Durgapur Road in Amair UP. The roller fell into a paddy field on the side of the road and overturned when it was descending from a lorry, they said.

The driver tried to jump but failed and fell under the roller at that time.

Patnitala Fire Service and Civil Defence Inspector Raihan Islam said they rescued the driver and took him to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.









