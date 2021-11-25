Video
Home Countryside

Two die falling off building roof in two districts

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Two men have died after falling from the building roof in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Bhola, in three days.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man died after falling from the roof of the building of Amigo Bangladesh Limited Garments Factory in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sumon Debnath, 21, son of Harilal Debnath, a resident of Chupair Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) HM Imon said Sumon came to the factory to attend a job interview.
However, he fell from the fourth floor of the six-storey factory building in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Injured Sumon was rushed to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Yunus declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the PS, the SI added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A construction worker died after falling from the roof of a five-storey building in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Farid Uddin, 45, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Bangapoll area under Lalmohan Municipality.
Local sources said Farid fell from the third floor of an under-construction building at Lalmohan Government Shahbazpur College at noon while he was working there, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan PS Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.


