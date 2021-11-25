

UCB opens branch at Bhanga and Arpara

Arif Quadri, Acting Managing Director of United Commercial Bank Ltd. inaugurated both the branches as chief guest.

N. Mustafa Tarek, DMD, ATM Tahmiduzzaman , DMD and Company Secretary, UCB; Javed Iqbal, SEVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division, UCB along with others local distinguished personals and bank officials were present at the event.

The chief guest said, 'UCB is firmly contributing as a catalyst to creating entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'







The 210th and 211th Branch of United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) was opened at Bhanga, Faridpur and Arpara, Magura on Wednesday, says a press release.Arif Quadri, Acting Managing Director of United Commercial Bank Ltd. inaugurated both the branches as chief guest.N. Mustafa Tarek, DMD, ATM Tahmiduzzaman , DMD and Company Secretary, UCB; Javed Iqbal, SEVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Affairs Division, UCB along with others local distinguished personals and bank officials were present at the event.The chief guest said, 'UCB is firmly contributing as a catalyst to creating entrepreneurship and everybody's assistance is highly desired to broaden our service more.'