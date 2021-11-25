

Mercantile Bank holds training on home loan

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the bank inaugurated the training. He advised participating officials to meticulously comprehend with the revised and comprehensive PPG of 'MBL HOME LOAN' and act proactively to promote bank's retail products among potential customers. Md. Ashiqur Rahman, SVP and Head of Retail Banking Division and Ashim Kumar Saha, VP & Head of Retail Unit along with the faculties of the Training Institute conducted the training sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.





Mercantile Bank Ltd organised a training programme on 'MBL Home Loan' at its own Training Institute in Dhaka recently, says a press release. A total 41 officials from various branches of Dhaka zone participated the training.Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the bank inaugurated the training. He advised participating officials to meticulously comprehend with the revised and comprehensive PPG of 'MBL HOME LOAN' and act proactively to promote bank's retail products among potential customers. Md. Ashiqur Rahman, SVP and Head of Retail Banking Division and Ashim Kumar Saha, VP & Head of Retail Unit along with the faculties of the Training Institute conducted the training sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.