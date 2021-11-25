Video
Air Canada to pay $4.5m settlement to US over refund delays

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NEW YORK, Nov 24: Air Canada has agreed to pay a $4.5 million settlement with the US government over delays in reimbursing passengers for flights canceled or changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, American officials said Monday.
The agreement, still pending legal approval, shows that transport authorities are "holding airlines accountable by ensuring that they treat passengers fairly," the US Department of Transportation said in a statement. Of the $4.5 million agreed upon, $2.5 million will be used to refund passengers who purchased a nonrefundable ticket for a flight to or from the United States that they then decided not to take. The remaining $2 million would be paid to the US Treasury.     -AFP


