Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:11 AM
BD to seek post graduation preferential treatment

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

At the 12th ministerial conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Bangladesh plans to propose continuity of preferential trade treatment for six to nine years after graduating from the least developed country (LDC) status so that it is not suddenly exposed to open competition.
The conference is scheduled to be held between November 30 and December 3 in Geneva.
As per a recent consensus of the LDC ministers, Bangladesh has decided to cut its expectations through shortening the post-graduation trade-preference tenure from previously-planned 12 years.
The fisheries and its fuel subsidy, agricultural issues, moratorium for e-commerce, domestic regulation on trade in services would also be kept on the agenda for discussion at the upcoming conference.
A four-member delegation of the Bangladesh commerce ministry would place the issues on the table at the conference. Bangladesh is going to attend the conference as a graduating LDC for the first time this year.


