Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BAPEX holds its 32nd AGM

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

BAPEX holds its 32nd AGM

BAPEX holds its 32nd AGM

The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) was held  at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka recently, says a press release.  
The Shareholders and members of Board of Directors of the company attended the meeting presided over by Md. Anisur Rahman, Chairman of BAPEX Board and Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Govt. of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh.     
The Audited Accounts for the fiscal year 2020-2021 of the Company was approved by the Shareholders at 32nd AGM. During the financial year total Income and Expenditure of the Company was Tk. 507.83 Crore and Tk. 482.42 Crore respectively.
The net profit after the payment of tax and dividend of the Company was Tk. 16.40 Crore.
In the Meeting the honourable Shareholders and members of the Board of Directors express satisfaction in multidimensional activities of the Company and put valuable suggestions and steps with a view to strengthening BAPEX.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
UCB opens branch at Bhanga and Arpara  
Mercantile Bank holds training on home loan
Spanish govt feels heat as economic recovery lags
Air Canada to pay $4.5m settlement to US over refund delays
Emirates’ test flight using 100pc SAF scheduled for next year
Country’s largest solar plant due online next month
BD to seek post graduation preferential treatment


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft