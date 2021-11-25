

BAPEX holds its 32nd AGM

The Shareholders and members of Board of Directors of the company attended the meeting presided over by Md. Anisur Rahman, Chairman of BAPEX Board and Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Govt. of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh.

The Audited Accounts for the fiscal year 2020-2021 of the Company was approved by the Shareholders at 32nd AGM. During the financial year total Income and Expenditure of the Company was Tk. 507.83 Crore and Tk. 482.42 Crore respectively.

The net profit after the payment of tax and dividend of the Company was Tk. 16.40 Crore.

In the Meeting the honourable Shareholders and members of the Board of Directors express satisfaction in multidimensional activities of the Company and put valuable suggestions and steps with a view to strengthening BAPEX.



















