Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:11 AM
realme hits record selling 4,000 smartphones in 5 minutes

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme has created a new record by selling a record number of units of realme C25Y within a difference of only a few minutes.
Around 4,000 units of realme C25Y have been sold out in just 5 minutes during Daraz 11.11 sales campaign. realme has created this new milestone during the campaign, says a press release.  
Equipped with 50MP AI triple camera, 5000mAh mega battery and 18W quick charge, smartphone users can enjoy non-stop usage with realme C25Y. Powered by Unisoc T610 Powerful Processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, users can buy this phone at BDT 13,990 only. realme has introduced the aesthetic line design for the first time through the C25Y model. Taking inspiration from the beauty and simplicity of lines, the phone flaunts an appearance where design meets comfortability.
realme C25Y also comes with TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification. This certificate is awarded after going through around 20 extreme tests. It clearly means that the quality of realme C25Y is guaranteed. Click here to know details about your nearest realme brand shop for buying realme C25Y -  https://cutt.ly/realme_Brand_Shop.
realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.


