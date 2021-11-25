EWMGL wins best taxpayer award in media category



Head of Finance (Treasurer) of Sector-B, Bashundhara Group Nore Alam Seddeke receiving awards on behalf of his company from National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem for being the top taxpayer in print and electronic media category, at an event held at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka on Wednesday.

The company, which runs media outlets including the Daily Sun, Kaler Kantho, Bangladesh Pratidin, banglanews24.com, NEWS24 Television, T-Sports TV and Capital FM Radio station, received the award during a function held at a city hotel on Wednesday.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem presented the award to Head of Finance (Treasurer) of Sector-B, Bashundhara Group Nore Alam Seddeke.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal attended the function as the chief guest.

A total of 141 persons and organisations comprise the list of highest taxpayers under three categories for fiscal year 2020-21.

The recognition for the highest taxpayers is mandated by the National Tax Card Policy, 2010 (Amended).

NBR has been awarding tax cards to top taxpayers in separate categories for the last couple of years.























