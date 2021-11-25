OPPO A95 smartphone launched

The leading global smart device brand OPPO introduced another stylish phone from its A series - OPPO A95 - on Wednesday in the Bangladeshi market to empower the smartphone users so that they can ace their everyday tasks with flying OPPO Glowing Rainbow Silver and Glowing Starry Black colors with Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ 6.43-inch display thru All-day Eye Care to deliver a better viewing experience to spark up their smartphone experience only at 22,990 BDT.

It boasts the unique design, creating a glossy finish and a matte texture. The users will not have to worry about any spot or tear as well as A95 is fingerprint-resistant, scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, and fire-resistant design. The device crams an under-display fingerprint scanner which is pretty impressive, says a press release.

It features also large 5000mAh battery and 33W Flash Charge, that can charge the phone to full capacity in just 72 minutes. Only 5-minute charge, ensure 1.8 hours of YouTube video viewing and 5.7 hours of voice calls. It also equipped with 8GB RAM+128GB ROM along with OPPO-developed RAM Expansion technology.

OPPO A95 comes with a 48MP Triple-camera set-up together with AI-supported to capture beautiful snaps. With 16MP front camera and OPPO's AI Beautification and Front Night Mode features, selfie lovers can easily take more defined and detailed selfies. For video lovers, this phone is facilitated with a series of exciting features such as Steady Video, SLO-MO and SoLoop, enabling the users to record every treasured moment of their lives.

ColorOS 11.1 to ensure enhanced productivity, entertainment through FlexDrop, Hyper Boost technology, Game Assistant, Game Focus Mode and Bullet Notifications for ensuring an immersive gaming experience for gaming lovers with powerful Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 662 engine.

OPPO's A series has earned reputation among the smartphone users for its amalgamation of stylish design and technological innovations. The new release of A95 meets the everyday needs memorable of the fans and users. OPPO A95 is now available in the market and its first sales have already begun. Smartphone aficionados who will buy this phone will get Special Free Sound Bar as gift (first come first serve basis).





















