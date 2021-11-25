Nagad wins Mastercard Excellence Award- 2021

The world's fastest-growing Mobile Financial Service Nagad has achieved 'Mastercard Excellence Award- 2021' for its contribution towards achieving financial inclusion in Bangladesh. Nagad's efforts in the Merchant category in MFS sector also brought the honour.

Recently the 'Mastercard Excellence Award- 2021 Next and Beyond' ceremony was held in the capital, where the organization announces the name of award recipients, says a press release.

In this event, Planning Minister M A Mannan was present as chief guest, Md Khurshid Alam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank was the special guest, Helen LaFave, charge d' affairs of the US Embassy Dhaka attended as a guest of honor and some other officials and organizations were present.

Since the operation, Nagad, the wings of the Bangladesh Postal Department have gained popularity for its easy and affordable services in this country. The tends to use Nagad among mass people is growing day by day because of its cheapest cash out charge, utility bill payment with no fees, send money from person to person without any charge, highest profit from saving and many other facilities that have been offered by the MFS service.

Nagad has already acquired many national and international awards such as; The Best Innovative Digital Finance Service Award 2021 for its initiatives on financial inclusion through an extraordinary mobile application e-KYC, the first of its kind in Bangladesh, The Inclusive Fintech 50 Award for being an elevator of top start-ups innovating FinTech and driving financial inclusion globally, The Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award, Digital Bangladesh Award, The Financial Technology Man of the Year Award, The E-Commerce Mover Award, Commward 2021 and many more.

At this point, 'Mastercard Excellence Award- 2021' has been given to 'Nagad' for its special contribution in the Merchant category. The Excellence award by Mastercard was introduced in 2019, since then the payment technology company has been offering this award to different banks, FinTech, other financial institutions and bodies for their contribution to financial inclusion in Bangladesh.

While talking about the award Nagad's Co-founder and Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said, 'Any kind of recognition gives pleasure. From the very beginning we trying to give the mass people a hassle free and affordable service. I hope Nagad will continue its efforts to be keep the pace of its excellence.'

In 30 years of operations in Bangladesh, Mastercard has organized and offered the recognition to its 35 banking partners, financial institutions and merchants. Currently, in the third season of the award, the company focuses on innovation in the business arena and successful contribution to the country's economy while nominating the awardees.












