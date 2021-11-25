Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India, US aim to expand farm trade, resolve market access issues

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: India and the United States agreed in New Delhi on Tuesday to expand farm trade and relaunched their joint trade policy forum (TPF) to resolve differences on issues including market access, as US Trade Representative Katherine Tai ended a two-day visit.
The two countries agreed to speed up work for expanding trade in agricultural commodities including shipments of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to US markets and cherries and alfafa hay for animal feed from the United States to India, they said in a joint statement.
Chairing the meeting of the joint forum, convened after a gap of four years, Tai and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal directed their officials to intensify efforts to resolve issues and consider a ministerial meeting next year.
"The forum heralds a new beginning in India-US trade partnership," Goyal said in a tweet after the meeting.
New Delhi and Washington have sparred over a range of issues including tariffs for over a year, hampering the prospects of concluding a bilateral trade package.
Tuesday's meeting followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington in September when both leaders agreed to expand trade ties to strengthen relations.
The United States agreed on Tuesday to look into India's demand for exporting grapes, while New Delhi would consider allowing imports of US pork and pork products, the statement said.
Tai, accompanied in New Delhi by Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, earlier raised issues of market access restrictions, high tariffs, unpredictable regulations and restricted digital trade between the two countries.
India has been resisting a US demand to lower tariffs, arguing that applied tariffs were way below the permissible limit under the WTO rules, while seeking more exports of goods and services.
Bilateral goods' trade between the two countries in the first nine months this year rose nearly 50 percent from a year earlier as their economies reopened after restrictions due to the pandemic, and is set to surpass $100 billion this year, the joint statement said.
India, US, United States, farm trade, New Delhi, Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, US Trade Representative, trade policy forum.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
UCB opens branch at Bhanga and Arpara  
Mercantile Bank holds training on home loan
Spanish govt feels heat as economic recovery lags
Air Canada to pay $4.5m settlement to US over refund delays
Emirates’ test flight using 100pc SAF scheduled for next year
Country’s largest solar plant due online next month
BD to seek post graduation preferential treatment


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft