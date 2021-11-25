Infobip holds online session on modernizing call centres for agent performance

In Partnership with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform; Think Art Limited organised an exclusive online session titled "Modernizing call centres for enhanced customer experience and agent performance" in association with Bangladesh Association of Call Centre and Outsourcing (BACCO) on Wednesday, says a press release.

The session started with a welcome speech by Towhid Hossain, Secretary General, BACCO. Followed by that Rahad Hossain, Country Manager, Infobip Bangladesh presented on how Infobip's single interface based omnichannel cloud contact centre can help contact center organizations drive superior customer experience while improving agent performance and reducing operational cost enabling seamless and personalized omnichannel interactions.

A customer story based Fireside Chat was also held where Muhd. Anisur Rahman, First Assistant Vice President, Contact Center, ABW, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. shared his views on financial industry focused customer experience trends, how Infobip solutions are helpful in providing a connected customer experience and Islami Bank Bangladesh's future plan in going extra mile with omnichannel customer journey.

Finally, a panel discussion was held on the topic "The Evolution of Call Centers Towards Great Customer Experience" where Mehdi Hasan Zulfiqar, Director, Operations,Taskeater Bangladesh Limited; Md. Musnad E Ahmed, CEO & Founder, Sky Tech Solutions; Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President & Head of Business Promotion & Marketing Division, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. were present as distinguished panelist and Rashed Noman, Director, BACCO as the panel moderator. The discussion ended with a Q&A session.

The panelists discussed different ways of contact center modernization considering the current challenges of the local industry. The discussion shed light on the inevitability of introducing more customer preferred channels besides voice. The growing necessity of delivering consistent customer experience at all customer touchpoints through agents was also a part of discussion. The panelists came to an agreement that it's a priority to modernize contact centers in Bangladesh through omnichannel and automation experience.

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 8 billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kuti?, Roberto Kuti? and IzabelJeleni?.



















