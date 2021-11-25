Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:10 AM
CVC Finance signs MoU with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

CVC Finance signs MoU with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust

CVC Finance signs MoU with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust

CVC Finance Ltd and Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) joined hands      by signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for engaging in BANCAT's Patient Adoption Programme. As a new and progressive financial institution in Bangladesh, CVC Finance always tried to partner with the organizations which are authentic, working dedicatedly in the frontline to serve people with integrity and assisting the less fortunate to try and change their situation in a positive way in the society, says a press release.
BANCAT (formerly known as Bangladesh Cancer Aid Foundation) is an organization that makes an effort to help those brave hearts who fought or are fighting their war against a terminal disease.
Under Patient Adoption Programme, CVC Finance is taking responsibility of treating three cancer patients with a small contribution every month. The treatments range from patient's doctor visit fee, chemotherapy/radiotherapy, medicine purchase, hospital admission to operation and such.
Mr. Syed Minhaj Ahmed, Managing Director of CVC Finance Limited, Mr. Najmus Ahmed Albab, founder  & trustee of BANCAT and Mahzabin Ferdous, General Secretary of BANCAT, were present among other off during the signing ceremony held at CVC Finance Limited's head office in Banani, Dhaka-1213.
Managing Director of CVC Finance, Syed Minhaj Ahmed says, "It's been our privilege to support the noble causes of BANCAT. CVC Finance is happy to take the responsibility of treating a cancer patient to relief him from physical, psychological, and spiritual sufferings. We are committed to extend our voice for creating mass awareness against cancer and support more cancer patients in the future."
This engagement will further encourage and create awareness for the disease and connect present patients with survivors to promote a positive mindset. CVC Finance Limited wishes to be engaged with these patients in future years.


