Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:10 AM
BD Finance to launch person scheme for private citizen

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Finance will offer a customized person product for people after retirement called "Bangladesh Finance Retirement Plan". Under this customer can deposit a specific amount of money according to their financial capacity every month for 10 years.
People in private service have no pension facility so far and the offer will bring them under a safetynet for financial support.  
After ten years customer can receive the same amount of money every month for their remaining lifetime. As per the plan the deposited money will be intact and customer can encash it any time after maturity, said a press release.
In that event customer will also close the monthly installment payment to the depositor. Bangladesh Finance will also provide insurance facility to customer, which means for sudden death or permanent disability before maturity, the customer or the nominee will receive the total facility without providing any other monthly installments.


