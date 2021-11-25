Singer launches Black Friday sales on e-commerce

The Biggest Online Sale of the year 'Singer Black Friday Sale' is on November 26 next, accordingly the leading electronics and home appliances brand Singer is offering up to 21% Discount only on their e-commerce site www.singerbd.com.

The campaign has been effective from November 21 last and will continue to November 30 next. Apart from their e-commerce site, consumers can place orders through 'Singer BD Online Shopping' mobile app, says a press release.

Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday following Thanksgiving in the United States. Many stores offer highly promoted sales at discounted prices and often open very early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving, which is a national holiday celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia.

It began as a day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. Similarly named festival holidays occur in Germany and Japan.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States and around the same part of the year in other places.

Although Thanksgiving has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, it has long been celebrated as a secular holiday as well.

Singer Black Friday Sale is offering exciting discounts on Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, Kitchen Appliances, Refrigerators, LED TVs and Air Conditioners. Customers will get free home delivery. Besides, Singer offers flexible payment options where customers can avail EMI facility with 0% interest by using credit cards of 31 leading banks up to 24 months. Singer also offers cash on delivery facility.

Singer e-commerce channel has earned the trust of customers across the country for their quality and service. They are growing and living up to the promise of customer satisfaction.

On the occasion of launching the campaign, Singer Bangladesh Limited Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe said: "We have been offering Singer Black Friday Sales for last couple of years and our customers response have been very positive. We want to continue serving our customers and improve our relationship in regard to e-commerce business.' Singer Black Friday Sales campaign is a testimony of Singer's brand value and strong bondage with their customers.



