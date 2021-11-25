Video
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Captain Rahman new member of CPA

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Mahbubur Rahman

Mahbubur Rahman

CHATTOGRAM, November 24: Capt. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, PSC has joined as a member (Engineering) of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA). He took charges from the outgoing member (engineering) Commodore M Niyamul Hasan on Monday last.
Captain Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman joined the Bangladesh Navy as an officer cadet on 10 January 1993 and was commissioned in the engineering branch on 1 July 1995.
Captain Mahbub holds his Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET). He is a graduate of Defense Services Command and Staff College and holds a Masters Degree from Bangladesh University of Professional.
He served as the training commander of Banuja Shaheed Moazzem, a training base of the Bangladesh Navy. In the international arena, he has been stationed in Georgia as a Military Observer in UN missions and in South Sudan as a member of the UN peacekeeping contingent. Prior to joining Chittagong Port, Captain Mahbub served as Director (Engineering) at Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters.


