More people paying tax: FinMin

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the interest of the people in paying taxes is increasing day by day.

The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at an event organized to honour taxpayers by the National Board of Revenue (NRB) at the Officers club on Wednesday.

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin was the special guest at the event presided over by NRB Chairman Abu Hena. Rahmatul Munim.

The Finance Minister said, "We need to increase our revenue collection a lot more to build a happy and prosperous golden Bangladesh painted by Bangabandhu. Today, various mega projects including Padma Bridge are being constructed with the money of respected taxpayers of this country. Bangladesh is emerging as the new tiger of Asia through the spontaneous participation of the people under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the lifeblood of our development progress.

"By 2035, Bangladesh will become the 25th largest economy in the world. Our goal now is to continue this success by achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and turning Bangladesh into an upper-middle income country," he added.

"We need to increase the supply of resources from internal sources to make our development journey a success," he added. The revenue ratio is still lower than many of our neighbors and development competitors. We need to do more in this regard. The revenue collection of NBR has increased more than seven and a half times from Tk 34,000 crore in 2005-06 fiscal and exceeded Tk 259,000 crore in FY 2020-21. In the last one decade, the amount of income tax has doubled from Tk 7,000 crore to Tk 75,000 crore. At present a taxpayer friendly environment has been created in the country. The number of taxpayers is also increasing at the expected rate. As a result, the amount of revenue collection is also increasing.

Tax Cards have been issued to 141 individuals and organizations for the special award 'Tax Card' as the best taxpayer of the financial year 2020-21. In addition, 525 high and long-term income tax payers have received the 'Honorable Taxpayer' award. For the tax card, 65 individuals were honored in the individual category, 54 in the company category and 12 in other categories.





















