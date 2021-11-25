Beximco PPE signs business deal with K2 Logistics BD



Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito along with senior officials of K2 Logistics Bangladesh and Beximco Group anf Beximco PPE pose for a photograph at an agreement signing ceremony at BEXIMCO Health PPE Industrial Park, Savar, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman joined the signing ceremony virtually while Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito attended the function as the special guest.

Executive Director of Ken2 Japan Ryoma Mitani and Executive Director of the BEXIMCO PPE Limited Dr. Mohidus Samad Khan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, says a press release.

Among others, Beximco Group Chairman, ASF Rahman, Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain, GM of Itochu Dhaka Office and President of Japanese Association Tetsuro Kano, GM of Marubeni Dhaka Office and President of Japanese Commerce and Industry Association of Dhaka Hikaru Kawai, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Yuho Hayakawa, Chief Representative of JETRO Dhaka Office Yuji Ando, Advisor of K2 Logistics Bangladesh Limited Dr Moazzem Hussain and COO of K2 Logistics Bangladesh Ltd Toshihide Yuda attended on Monday the occasion.

In his speech, Salman Fazlur Rahman said Japan is one of the biggest development partners of Bangladesh and the relationship between the two countries is increasing day by day.

He hoped that the agreement will help BEXIMCO PPE to ensure International standard quality.

Naoki Ito said BEXIMCO PPE and K2 Logistics Bangladesh will play a vital role in the field of 'Branding Bangladesh'.

Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park is the first South Asian vertical where they are producing all types of PPE fabrics including Melt-blown, Laminations, Isolation and Surgical Gowns, Surgical Masks, N95 Cup type and foldable type masks, KN95, FFP1, FFP2 masks, Shoe Covers, Head Covers and ETO Sterilization Facilities.

BSS adds: The sewing facilities for the gowns and coveralls are in a fully pharmaceutical "clean-room" environment, he added.

After the signing ceremony at the Beximco PPE Park, the Ambassador moved to Beximco Industrial Park where he visited Beximco Industrial Park. The ambassador was very impressed to see Beximco's fully vertical state of the art Textiles, Garment Manufacturing, and World Largest Modern Sustainable Washing Plant.

At the Beximco Industrial Park, the Ambassador also inaugurated the startup and launch of the World Class State-of-the-Art Tsudakoma Looms, Sizing Machine and Warping Machine which Beximco has sourced from Japan, financed by JICA.













