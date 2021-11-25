BD must be serious to retain GSP facilities in EU after graduation

The government has taken a move to obtain waivers on the safeguard provisions in EU's proposed GSP plus regulation which targets Bangladesh's apparel exports to keep out of the purview of duty benefits after the country's graduation into a developing country.

There are many positive things in the proposed GSP (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) regulation for 2024-34 that could be helpful for Bangladesh to get GSP+ facility in the EU market after the graduation but apparel products might face difficulties in getting duty-free benefits due to safeguard provision, commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.

At a meeting on the forthcoming ministerial conference of World Trade Organisation held by Economic Reporters' Forum on Tuesday, the commerce secretary said his ministry has started working removing the obstacles for the readymade garments in getting GSP+ benefits in EU market after graduation.

The WTO ministerial conference is scheduled to be held in Geneva from November 30 and December 3.The secretary said "We have enough time to negotiate. We are seeking greater cooperation from EU block. There is a possibility to discuss on this issue with European Parliament team in Geneva during the ministerial meeting,' Tapan said.

Earlier, experts said that as per the provisions set out in the newly proposed GSP provisions, Bangladesh would qualify for GSP+ after its LDC graduation but the specific EU 'safeguards' would exclude the country's clothing exports from any tariff preferences.

According to the proposed regulation, if the combined share of a product group from a country exceeds 6 per cent of the total EU imports, safeguard measures would be triggered to remove duty-free market access for these products.

Bangladesh's share in the total EU imports of clothing items is more than 13 per cent and the safeguard clauses will apply to the country in that case, experts said. But the regulation is yet to be finalised and it is still a proposal, the commerce sectary said.

'It would be passed in the European parliament in November-December 2022 and hopefully, a positive change may take place by the time which would protect our export,' Tapan said.























