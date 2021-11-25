Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 November, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD must be serious to retain GSP facilities in EU after graduation

Published : Thursday, 25 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

The government has taken a move to obtain waivers on the safeguard provisions in EU's proposed GSP plus regulation which targets Bangladesh's apparel exports to keep out of the purview of duty benefits  after the country's graduation into a developing country.
There are many positive things in the proposed GSP (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) regulation for 2024-34 that could be helpful for Bangladesh to get GSP+ facility in the EU market after the graduation but apparel products might face difficulties in getting duty-free benefits due to safeguard provision, commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.
At a meeting on the forthcoming ministerial conference of World Trade Organisation held by Economic Reporters' Forum on Tuesday, the commerce secretary said his ministry has started working removing the obstacles for the readymade garments in getting GSP+ benefits in EU market after graduation.
The WTO ministerial conference is scheduled to be held in Geneva from November 30 and December 3.The secretary said "We have enough time to negotiate. We are seeking greater cooperation from EU block. There is a possibility to discuss on this issue with European Parliament team in Geneva during the ministerial meeting,' Tapan said.
Earlier, experts said that as per the provisions set out in the newly proposed GSP provisions, Bangladesh would qualify for GSP+ after its LDC graduation but the specific EU 'safeguards' would exclude the country's clothing exports from any tariff preferences.
According to the proposed regulation, if the combined share of a product group from a country exceeds 6 per cent of the total EU imports, safeguard measures would be triggered to remove duty-free market access for these products.
Bangladesh's share in the total EU imports of clothing items is more than 13 per cent and the safeguard clauses will apply to the country in that case, experts said. But the regulation is yet to be finalised and it is still a proposal, the commerce sectary said.
'It would be passed in the European parliament in November-December 2022 and hopefully, a positive change may take place by the time which would protect our export,' Tapan said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
UCB opens branch at Bhanga and Arpara  
Mercantile Bank holds training on home loan
Spanish govt feels heat as economic recovery lags
Air Canada to pay $4.5m settlement to US over refund delays
Emirates’ test flight using 100pc SAF scheduled for next year
Country’s largest solar plant due online next month
BD to seek post graduation preferential treatment


Latest News
UP polls are being held successfully: CEC
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Sri Lanka four wickets away from big win over West Indies
IAEA chief reports 'no progress' in talks with Iran
Asian markets fall again on inflation fear as oil prices extend gains
Notre Dame College student death: Probe body formed
Locally-made Television dominating country's market: Survey
Nazmul Huda granted bail in case involving SK Sinha
Biden dives into US oil reserves to reassure Americans on inflation
Mamata meets Modi, demands lifting BSF jurisdiction extension
Most Read News
90% fail in Dhaka University 'Gha' unit admission test
Garment workers block Mirpur demanding salary hike
Riviera Independence Cup begins Saturday
6 bodies found hanging in violence-hit Mexican state
Global Covid cases near 259 million
ICT and Bangladesh
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
School students queue up for vaccination in front of Kakoli High School and College
BNP's 8-day program to press home Khaleda's treatment abroad
Belarus, Poland violating human rights at border: watchdog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft