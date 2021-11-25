Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks witnessed a downward trend mainly due to price fall in large-cap securities on Wednesday.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 95.09 points or 1.35 percent to settle at 6917.92.

Two other indices also closed lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 29.48 points to finish at 2,631.37 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 16.57 points to close at 1, 452.

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Taka 11, 295.54 million which was Taka 13,146.04 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 365 issues traded, 259 closed lower, 75 higher and 31 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

One Bank dominated the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, IFIC, FIRSTSBANK and Delta Life.

SHURWID was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.93 per cent while LRGLOBMF1 was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-slumping 246.12 points to close at 20,269.76 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 148.24 points to close at 12,190.28.

Of the issues traded, 171 declined, 87 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 2.28 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Taka 58.60 crore. BSS















